Gamecock RB Harris declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina junior running back Kevin Harris is forgoing his final season and has declared for the NFL Draft.

The Hinesville native and former Bradwell Institute star made the announcement on his Twitter page hours after South Carolina defeated North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Thursday.

Harris’ final game as a Gamecock was a good one. He rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in the victory.

The former Bradwell Tiger star led the Gamecocks in rushing each of the last two seasons. In 2020, Harris was named a First Team All-SEC player by the Associated Press after rushing for 1138 yards and 15 TD. His 113.8 yards per game average led the SEC and it was the first 1000 yard rushing season for a Gamecock since 2013.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.