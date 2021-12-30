Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a warm and muggy start to the day, several counties are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm. The main threat from any severe storms that develop would be damaging wind gusts up to 70mph, pea to quarter sized hail, and an isolated risk. Once again several cities have reached and breached 80° including Beaufort and Hinesville.

Outside of any severe weather or rain, southwest winds will remain breezy and it’ll be another warm muggy evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist for much of the evening before slacking off a bit.

The stalled front will remain near I-20 on Friday before lifting to the north. Expect upper 60s and clouds to start New Year’s Eve day, with afternoon highs near 80° again. If you have any plans for ringing in the new year, the evening will be mostly dry!

January 1st will be dry and mostly sunny and warm! The record is 83° and we will most likely tie it. Saturday features a dry forecast. Temperatures will continue to be well above normal. The high temperature forecast features upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday a cold front will move through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with the potential for strong to even severe thunderstorms; it’s a First Alert Weather day with a 70% chance of rain. The day starts warm in the low to middle 60s with mid afternoon highs in the middle 70s.

Once the front passes, temperatures will plummet with much colder wake up temperatures on Monday morning; mid to upper 30s across the region, with a few far inland locations below freezing.

A much cooler and drier airmass will be in place through the first part of the week, before warming to above normal again by Thursday.

MARINE: Tonight...SW winds 10-15kt, seas 2-3ft, a chance of rain and storms. Friday...SW winds 5-10kt, seas 2-3ft, chance of showers. Friday night...W winds 10 -15 kt, seas 2-3ft. Saturday...SW winds 10-15kt, increasing to 15-20kt in the afternoon, seas 3-4ft building to 4-5ft in the afternoon. Saturday night...SW winds 15-20kt with gusts to 25kt, seas 4-5ft, building to 4-6ft after midnight.

