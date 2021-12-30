Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

More cases, fewer hospitalizations expected with Omicron variant

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Chatham County, case numbers and transmission rates have been trending up again over the past few days. However, with this most recent increase, the hospitalization numbers are not going up.

At Memorial Health in Savannah,  they have 16 COVID positive patients that are admitted into the hospital, which is significantly lower than what there was during the COVID spike in the fall.

Of those 16 patients, 3 of them are in the pediatric unit. Dr. Stephen Thacker thinks this time around, more kids could be hospitalized with the virus.

It’s a trend that other hospitals across the nation are already experiencing, with younger patients needing to be admitted for COVID-19. At Memorial the three kids who have been hospitalized are not vaccinated. Dr. Thacker says the vaccine is still the best protection against the Omicron variant and they are still learning more about how this mutation of the virus is impacting the people who contract it.

“It is certainly good at infecting us and it is probably going to make more individuals sick with COVID-19 in a shorter time frame but I think less people will have to be hospitalized and less people will need intensive care and hopefully there will be less people who have had their lives threatened from this infection,” said Dr. Thacker.

Over the next few weeks he does expect we will see the numbers continue to trend up but again he is hopeful that hospitalizations will stay down and we will not get close to numbers we saw with the Delta surge a few months ago.

He still recommends masking up when you are out and about. If you are planning to travel for your New Year’s plans, Dr. Thacker recommends using a N95 mask or other surgical grade mask instead of a fabric one. However, he points out that any face covering is still slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
‘A lot of doors are still shut,’ family searching for home after devastating fire
‘A lot of doors are still shut’: Family searching for home after devastating fire
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers a COVID briefing on Dec. 29, 2021, amid a rapidly rising wave...
Georgia announces $100M for hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
Former party planner returns money owed to one complaintant
Bulloch County leaders watching COVID case trend as thousands of students prepare to return for...
Bulloch County leaders watching COVID case trend as thousands of students prepare to return for classes