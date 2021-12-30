Multiple fire funding options under consideration for unincorporated Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a heated debate that’s gone on for years. How to pay for fire services if you live in unincorporated Chatham County?

Now, the framework is in place for the county government to take over the finances of a private fire company.

County commissioners have approved a new fire district. The vote happened Wednesday during a special meeting.

The new fire district represents about 100,000 people.

On the eastside of the county, it includes the islands - Wilmington, Whitemarsh, Burnside and Skidaway.

On the western side it includes neighborhoods off Georgetown, Grove Point and neighborhoods off Little Neck and Ogeechee roads.

Right now, people who live in these areas pay a yearly fire subscription fee to Chatham Emergency Services. But that could soon change.

Three fire funding options are under consideration by county commissioners.

The first option is for the county to take over the billing and collections of the fire fee. The second and third option have to do with the newly created fire district. The county could add a line item to your county tax bill for fire district services. Another option is to roll the fire service costs into the county millage rate.

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith explained which one the tax commissioner prefers.

“She prefers the tax because it’s easier to collect and it’s easier to enforce. A fee is difficult to enforce. She has no teeth in the law by which to enforce, and I totally understand that,” Smith said.

Ultimately, it’s up to your county commissioners to decide how to pay for fire services.

And they want to hear from you.

You can read through the fire fee options by clicking here.

Commissioners are expected to publicly discuss the options, beginning in February.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.