New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown for the new year is on and Tybee Island is preparing for their New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

This is the first time they’ve held New Year’s Eve fireworks since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders say they’re excited to have this celebration again and that they do expect to see a big turnout.

“Tybee is an awesome place to start the new year, so we hope everyone comes out and enjoys the fireworks in a safe manner,” Tybee Island Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens said.

Hundreds of people will gather on Tybee Island’s beach for the countdown to 2022. When the clock strikes midnight, a 10-minute firework show will light up the sky.

“We’ve fielded a lot of calls from people interested in coming to Tybee for the fireworks because their communities may not be having those, and we welcome them at this time because we can do them safely on the beach,” Owens said.

Owens said a celebration like this is a big benefit for everyone. She encourages people to come early to shop or eat before the show.

“This is a time where it traditionally slows down for our businesses, so they will be happy to have the visitors to the businesses this year,” she said.

The fireworks show is put on by Falcon Fireworks. A representative with them says they’ll be setting off thousands of fireworks, big and small.

There will be safety zones out on the beach where people can stand to watch. They ask that people don’t bring their own fireworks to the show because it can become a hazard.

“You want to get here early. We only have a limited amount of parking as always. We have a lot of availability at our hotels, so we recommend coming and staying over and maybe doing the polar plunge on New Year’s Day,” Owens said.

Celebrations like these are certainly no stranger to the island.

“This is kind of any other day for us. We are expecting a high volume of calls,” Tybee Island Police Lt. Emory Randolph said.

Police say calls having to do with fights or DUIs are common for a night like New Year’s Eve. Lt. Randolph reminds people to have a safe way home at the end of the night.

“If you choose to come down and celebrate the new year with us on Tybee Island, we ask that you have a great time. Please stay safe. If you choose to celebrate with alcohol please do so responsibly,” Lt. Randolph said.

