Start the new year by looking at how you are saving for retirement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The end of the year is a good time to review your finances and how much you are saving for retirement.

But the start of a new year is a good time to implement any changes you decide to make. Kyle Powers is the director of 401K advisement services at The Fiduciary Group in Savannah, and he has some advice for how you can save more in 2022 and for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.