Studies: Johnson & Johnson booster protects against omicron

By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson said its booster dose protects people against severe illness from the COVID-19 omicron variant.

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.

The study was done while omicron was circulating in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another study from the U.S. showed the Johnson & Johnson booster had a strong immune response against severe disease.

According to the study, people who originally got two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and then the Johnson & Johnson booster had a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a five-fold increase in the cells that protect against severe disease.

The company said the studies are being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

