Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

THURSDAY | Very warm, with isolated afternoon and evening storms!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good Thursday morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures range from the mid-60s to 70. It is incredibly mild for this time of year and close to the warmest morning we have ever recorded on today’s date.

Patchy fog is possible through 8a.m., but nothing is expected to significantly impact the morning commute.

Under a continued partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 1 and 3 p.m. We’ll be close to a record high temperature this afternoon. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are forecast to creep into inland areas this afternoon and evening. A few downpours could make it all the way to I-95 tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a storm or two could become strong.

A few showers may remain through Friday morning and into early afternoon before dissipating. The forecast remains abnormally warm and mostly dry Friday afternoon through Saturday.

The first day of 2022 (Saturday) may feature a record high temperature.

A strong cold front slices through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday, bringing with it a chance of widespread showers and storms. A couple storms may become strong or severe. Cooler, drier weather builds in later Sunday and cold weather is back Sunday night into Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Officer involved shooting
GBI: Armed robbery suspect pointed gun at Savannah officers before being shot
‘A lot of doors are still shut,’ family searching for home after devastating fire
‘A lot of doors are still shut’: Family searching for home after devastating fire
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

Stationary front gives us a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-29-2021
A stormy First Alert Weather Day is forecast for Thursday across the WTOC Viewing Area.
First Alert Weather: Cold front brings rain, risk of a few strong storms Sunday
A dry morning across the area
VIDEO FORECAST | Another warm afternoon is in the forecast!