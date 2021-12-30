THURSDAY | Very warm, with isolated afternoon and evening storms!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good Thursday morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures range from the mid-60s to 70. It is incredibly mild for this time of year and close to the warmest morning we have ever recorded on today’s date.

Patchy fog is possible through 8a.m., but nothing is expected to significantly impact the morning commute.

Under a continued partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 1 and 3 p.m. We’ll be close to a record high temperature this afternoon. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are forecast to creep into inland areas this afternoon and evening. A few downpours could make it all the way to I-95 tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a storm or two could become strong.

A few showers may remain through Friday morning and into early afternoon before dissipating. The forecast remains abnormally warm and mostly dry Friday afternoon through Saturday.

The first day of 2022 (Saturday) may feature a record high temperature.

A strong cold front slices through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday, bringing with it a chance of widespread showers and storms. A couple storms may become strong or severe. Cooler, drier weather builds in later Sunday and cold weather is back Sunday night into Monday morning.

