Virtual aspect to the 2022 Polar Plunge event on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost that time of year again when people brave the cold water and take the plunge to kick off a new year.

The polar plunge is a very popular tradition on Tybee and if you participated last year, it’ll look just about the same this year.

Being that we are still in a pandemic, organizers didn’t want to encourage crowds of people to gather at the pier. So, instead, the Tybee Post Theater chose to keep it virtual again this year.

This means people can just take the plunge from anywhere they want, video tape it and submit it to the theater’s Facebook page or email for a chance to win a contest. There’s a best costume, best inflatable, best ocean plunge, best non-ocean plunge and best slow-mo plunge contest.

Organizers say the plunge brings in thousands of dollars for the theater each year and it’s especially important as the theater still recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We have over 800 participants currently signed up, which is terrific because the Tybee Post Theater Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for our Tybee Post Theater, which allows us to continue with great programming and our operations. We just encourage everybody to plunge wherever they like at noon on the 1st and hopefully make a fresh start for the new year,” Tybee Post Theater Operations Coordinator Tracy Forman said.

You can still sign up if you haven’t already. If you don’t want to take the plunge, but you’d still like to support the fundraising efforts, shirts will be sold all throughout January at the theater.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.