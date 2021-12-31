Burton Fire captain concerned by increase of wrecks with entrapments, involving pedestrians

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - With a return to gatherings and events in 2021, came an increase of calls to emergency services.

The Burton Fire District tracks emergency response data year round. Now that 2021 is coming to close, they’re drawing conclusions.

“In 2021, we saw an increase in emergency responses of about 12 percent, which doesn’t really sound like too much until you start really digging into the numbers,” Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

The data they provided states they responded to nearly 3,200 calls throughout the year, an increase of almost 400 from 2020. But the numbers get more specific and for Capt. Byrne, more concerning.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of accidents that are causing injuries or trapping occupants inside the vehicles that we have to rescue and this year we’ve had a significant increase in pedestrians being struck by vehicles, along with three fatalities,” Capt. Byrne said.

Here are some of the numbers Capt. Byrne is referencing. Motor vehicle collision entrapments increased 175 percent and collisions with a pedestrian increased 160 percent.

Moving into the new year, Capt. Byrne says continuing to increase their medical training to respond to those situations is a priority.

