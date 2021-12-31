Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Burton Fire captain concerned by increase of wrecks with entrapments, involving pedestrians

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - With a return to gatherings and events in 2021, came an increase of calls to emergency services.

The Burton Fire District tracks emergency response data year round. Now that 2021 is coming to close, they’re drawing conclusions.

“In 2021, we saw an increase in emergency responses of about 12 percent, which doesn’t really sound like too much until you start really digging into the numbers,” Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

The data they provided states they responded to nearly 3,200 calls throughout the year, an increase of almost 400 from 2020. But the numbers get more specific and for Capt. Byrne, more concerning.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of accidents that are causing injuries or trapping occupants inside the vehicles that we have to rescue and this year we’ve had a significant increase in pedestrians being struck by vehicles, along with three fatalities,” Capt. Byrne said.

Here are some of the numbers Capt. Byrne is referencing. Motor vehicle collision entrapments increased 175 percent and collisions with a pedestrian increased 160 percent.

Moving into the new year, Capt. Byrne says continuing to increase their medical training to respond to those situations is a priority.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs

Latest News

Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Tybee businesses excited by New Year’s celebration crowds
Tybee businesses excited by New Year’s celebration crowds
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
Savannah church remembering victims of 2021 gun violence
Savannah church remembering victims of 2021 gun violence