Fan excitement builds before Orange Bowl

MIAMI (WTOC) - Georgia Bulldog and Michigan Wolverine fans are fired up for Friday night’s Orange Bowl.

The winning team punches a ticket to the National Championship game on January 10th in Indianapolis.

Prior to the game, there was tailgating and also a fan fest as the excitement around Hard Rock Stadium continues to build.

WTOC Sports Director Lyndsey Gough found some Dawgs fans from Savannah that made the drive down I-95, and some here by surprise.

“It was actually a Christmas gift. I had no idea. My wife said, ‘you’re going to the game,’ and I said, ‘I love you,” laughs Zach Shuman, a Georgia fan from Savannah.

Current Georgia students have also made their way to Miami before returning to Athens.

“It’s been amazing, but the Bama game was kind of a let down, but it was still really fun to see them,” says Savannah native and UGA freshman Emily Lanier.

“It was really exciting, especially as a student, just being in the student section for most of it, it’s been awesome,” says UGA junior Ashley Lanier.

Friday’s game will be Georgia’s first appearance in the Orange Bowl since 1960 and the Dawgs’ first meeting with Michigan since 1965.

