Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Like last minute Christmas shopping, a lot of people went out to get last minute fireworks.

In Hardeeville it seems like every time you turn around there’s a fireworks store right behind you. That’s particularly obvious on New Year’s Eve when stores are so crowded people have had to park on the street.

“As you can see the store is still packed. We’re flying through a lot of product.”

Many people come into the Fireworks Superstore not really knowing what to buy. That’s where the workers, like Justin, come in.

He says while July 4th is the busiest time of year, they sell almost as much for New Year’s, and it’s not a secret why.

“Everybody’s looking for something to celebrate, a reason to celebrate and what you use to celebrate is pom poms and fireworks,” Justin Walker said.

He says COVID-19 has actually helped them sell because people are going to big firework shows less and doing it themselves more.

“What we’re seeing is a greater sense of family and a greater sense of neighborhood and now more folks celebrating together. Smaller groups coming in and fireworks have been one of those things that people have been using to celebrate,” Walker said.

While many people are staying COVID-19 cautious, he doesn’t want anyone to forget about firework safety as well.

He also wants to remind everyone to check regulations in your area, because he says different towns have different rules on how late and where you can light your fireworks.

