National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFF DAVIS, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Jeff Davis County on Thursday evening.

Crews are still assessing the damage from the storm in Jeff Davis County. They say this could have been much, much worse.

Jeff Davis County saw two lines of storms wreak havoc just after 4 p.m. Thursday. County Fire and EMA director Charles Wasdin says they tore through remote areas with only a few homes in each.

He says he’s especially thankful nobody was hurt.

“A lot of power lines down, a lot of trees down. So far, we’ve been able to clear all the roadways. EMC has done a great job getting power back up for everybody,” Chief Wasdin said.

As people in the county patched roofs and sawed fallen trees, he says there’s more general cleanup than major repairs. There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

