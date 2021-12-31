Sky Cams
NEW YEAR’S EVE | Very warm, with a couple day-time showers and storms roaming the area

By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It is very warm outside this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Humidity is high, as well. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.

It’s a mostly dry morning. Last night’s storms have fallen apart and moved offshore.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s by noon, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with a chance of spotty rain in the forecast through late afternoon. Drier weather builds in this evening, but it remains very mild.

It’ll be in the 60s, with increased humidity and a dry forecast as your ring in the new year.

Saturday features record afternoon warmth and a mostly dry forecast. It’ll be breezy and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s in many communities.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day -

A strong cold front sweeps through Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will line-up ahead of the front Sunday; late-morning through the afternoon. A few storms may become severe and produce gusty winds and small hail. While not zero, there is a lesser risk of isolated tornadoes. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App Sunday.

Colder, winter temperatures and sunshine filter in early next week.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

