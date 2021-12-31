Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities

Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year marks a change you might not notice if you head down to Savannah’s waterfront.

The Plant Riverside District is taking a bigger role in the riverfront New Year’s Eve festivities.

Savannahians and visitors have them to thank for this year’s midnight fireworks.

“What’s the greatest part is there’s something for everyone - families, adults. It’s going to be the greatest place to spend New Year’s Eve,” JW Marriott Savannah director of entertainment and programming, Tyler Gray said.

Organizers say if you’re looking for a good spot to view the fireworks, get down to Plant Riverside by about 10 p.m. You’ll be able to see the fireworks from all parts of the riverfront.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs

Latest News

Tybee Island Fire Department discusses firework safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island
Savannah tourism leaders reflect on 2021, look ahead to new year
Virtual aspect to the 2022 Polar Plunge event on Tybee Island
Virtual aspect to the 2022 Polar Plunge event on Tybee Island