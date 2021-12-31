Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year marks a change you might not notice if you head down to Savannah’s waterfront.

The Plant Riverside District is taking a bigger role in the riverfront New Year’s Eve festivities.

Savannahians and visitors have them to thank for this year’s midnight fireworks.

“What’s the greatest part is there’s something for everyone - families, adults. It’s going to be the greatest place to spend New Year’s Eve,” JW Marriott Savannah director of entertainment and programming, Tyler Gray said.

Organizers say if you’re looking for a good spot to view the fireworks, get down to Plant Riverside by about 10 p.m. You’ll be able to see the fireworks from all parts of the riverfront.

