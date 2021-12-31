Savannah church remembering victims of 2021 gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As of right now, 2021 is set to end with one more gun violence-related death in Savannah compared to last year.

One Savannah church is keeping a six-year tradition going by tying orange ribbons to the front fence to memorialize each victim.

A light breeze on the last day of 2021 gently moves each of the 29 ribbons tied to the front fence of Asbury Memorial Church. With each ribbon is a piece of paper, with a victims name, age and date they died. Three ribbons are a lighter orange than the others, signifying victims younger than 18.

“I hope that people think of this as an act of care and compassion, and memorializing their lives...but also as a social and political statement that we still have a lot of work yet to be done here,” said Reverend Claire Marich, Associate Minister at the church.

A placard under those orange ribbons on the fence explains what ‘Ribbons for a Reason’ is all about, and asks for prayer for the families of the victims, and for policy makers to create more common sense gun laws.

Anne Allen Westbrook, an Asbury Memorial member, said “Our goal from the beginning is to get to a point where there are no orange ribbons on that fence. And we’re clearly not there yet.”

Westbrook explained common sense gun laws could focus on anything from closing background check loopholes, to safe gun storage requirements. Going into the new year, Asbury Memorial leaders are looking forward to a new initiative with a goal of getting unwanted firearms off Savannah’s streets.

“We are going to have an event, a community-wide event that will involve the city government, the mayor, the police department...but mostly we’re concerned about families and family circles of people who’ve been lost to gun violence,” said Rev. Marich.

Marich said the new initiative will turn reclaimed guns, into tools that will benefit the community.

“We’re going to actually reclaim and transform guns into fruitful, productive tools, into garden tools that will help feed people instead of kill people.”

Hopefully, leading to fewer ribbons on their fence, and eventually none at all.

