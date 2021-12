JEFF DAVIS, Ga. (WTOC) - Some storm damage was reported Thursday evening in Jeff Davis County.

The county emergency management director said there have been no reported injuries, but several trees and power lines were knocked down.

There is also no major damage reported at any homes, according to the EMA director.

