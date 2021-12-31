Sky Cams
Suspect arrested for Dec. 17 killing in Toombs County

(Live 5/File)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged with murder for the death of a man in Vidalia on Dec. 17.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Tobias Kevion Bell, of Vidalia, in connection with the murder of Matthew Williams-Jacobs.

Bell is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The case is still under investigation.

