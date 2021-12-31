Tybee businesses excited by New Year’s celebration crowds

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses on Tybee Island spent the day preparing for the New Year’s Eve crowds and they say it’s busier now than it was last year.

“Want everybody to be safe, want everybody to be happy. Just looking forward to a good celebration,” Rock House Restaurant manager Jerome Delsoldato said.

Tybee Island restaurants and bars have been busy preparing for the crowds of people expected to ring in the new year at the beach.

“Staffed up. Brought in plenty of food and drink,” Fannie’s on the Beach general manager Patrick Norton said.

“We’re just getting our food all set. Extra stocked on the liquor, extra stocked on the beer,” Delsoldato said.

Norton said they’re ready to countdown to 2022 with their annual beach ball drop.

“We started the ball drop a few years back just on a whim and then, of course, last year we made it bigger and better to keep some normalcy to new year. Now, it’s just a tradition here at Fannie’s,” Norton said.

Because of the warm weather and the return of the New Year’s Eve fireworks compared to this time last year, businesses say overall 2021 served them well, even amidst the pandemic, and that they look forward to what 2022 has in store.

“Just another fun year. It’s been great weather this year, hoping for the same next year. Great crowds, great people,” Norton said.

“Dealing with staffing issues and doing everything that we can to get through the times, we had a pretty good summer I would say. I’m looking forward to the celebration of everybody being out here in the summertime,” Delsoldato said.

