Tybee Island Fire Department discusses firework safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters at the Tybee Island Fire Department say for a celebration like the new year, they prepare for a higher volume of calls.

They say these calls usually have to do with people complaining about unsafe situations related to their neighbors setting off fireworks.

Lt. Chris Epley says in order to avoid those unsafe situations there are several things people need to keep in mind. Lt. Epley says first and foremost there must be adult supervision at all times. He says any child under the age of 15 is twice as likely to get hurt by fireworks than the general public.

He says sparklers are very common on New Year’s Eve, but a lot of people might not realize they can reach up to 1,200 degrees and can be very dangerous.

“Make sure you have a water source, you want to clear any overhead obstructions or get away from any overhead obstructions, you want to have adult supervision and you want to be away from the house maybe in the road. Just be safe and have fun,” Lt. Epley said.

If you can, Lt. Epley says the safest option would be to just go watch a fireworks show and leave it up to the professionals.

