Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tybee Island Fire Department discusses firework safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations

(WECT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters at the Tybee Island Fire Department say for a celebration like the new year, they prepare for a higher volume of calls.

They say these calls usually have to do with people complaining about unsafe situations related to their neighbors setting off fireworks.

Lt. Chris Epley says in order to avoid those unsafe situations there are several things people need to keep in mind. Lt. Epley says first and foremost there must be adult supervision at all times. He says any child under the age of 15 is twice as likely to get hurt by fireworks than the general public.

He says sparklers are very common on New Year’s Eve, but a lot of people might not realize they can reach up to 1,200 degrees and can be very dangerous.

“Make sure you have a water source, you want to clear any overhead obstructions or get away from any overhead obstructions, you want to have adult supervision and you want to be away from the house maybe in the road. Just be safe and have fun,” Lt. Epley said.

If you can, Lt. Epley says the safest option would be to just go watch a fireworks show and leave it up to the professionals.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
*
Storm damage reported in Jeff Davis County
Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island
Savannah tourism leaders reflect on 2021, look ahead to new year
Virtual aspect to the 2022 Polar Plunge event on Tybee Island
Virtual aspect to the 2022 Polar Plunge event on Tybee Island
FILE PHOTO - A generic photo of fireworks.
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island