2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
Police say they arrived in the 500 block of Emerald Drive for a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
Officers found an adult male and a juvenile injured from gunshot wounds.
Officials say the adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital with a grazed wound.
This incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.