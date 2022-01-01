Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.

Police say they arrived in the 500 block of Emerald Drive for a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers found an adult male and a juvenile injured from gunshot wounds.

Officials say the adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with a grazed wound.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
FILE PHOTO - A generic photo of fireworks.
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island
Suspect arrested for Dec. 17 killing in Toombs County

Latest News

Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Tybee businesses excited by New Year’s celebration crowds
Tybee businesses excited by New Year’s celebration crowds