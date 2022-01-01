2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.

Police say they arrived in the 500 block of Emerald Drive for a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers found an adult male and a juvenile injured from gunshot wounds.

Officials say the adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with a grazed wound.

This incident is under investigation.

