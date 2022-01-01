Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Angry Dawgs: No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in CFP

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton celebrates after scoring with wide receiver George...
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton celebrates after scoring with wide receiver George Pickens against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry Georgia defense and the third-ranked Bulldogs returned to their dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.

Georgia earned a rematch with Southeastern Conference nemesis Alabama in the title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. It was a little less than a month ago the Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their only setback of the season.

If there was any question about whether the damage from that humbling 41-24 loss would linger, the Bulldogs answered them quickly.

Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Deandre Robinson
5-year-old killed in possible drive-by shooting in Jasper County
Fort Stewart housing provider pleads guilty to fraud scheme
Tribble Lake will have to be drained for repairs

Latest News

Alabama's Jameson Williams (1) holds up the winner's trophy as coach Nick Saban, right, watches...
Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against...
Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi
Georgia fans take a picture with the Orange Bowl trophy hours before the Bulldogs play Michigan...
Fan excitement builds before Orange Bowl
South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) carries during the first half of the team'ss NCAA...
Gamecock RB Harris declares for NFL Draft