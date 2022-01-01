Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Feds issue security warning ahead of Capitol riot anniversary

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A security assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal officials are warning “threat actors” may take advantage of the upcoming anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to an intelligence assessment issued Thursday to state and local officials.

It does not cite any current specific or credible threats.

The assessment said conspiracy theories about election fraud continue to resonate among domestic violent extremists and could again inspire some to promote or commit violence.

It said lone offenders are the most likely to exploit the upcoming anniversary.

The assessment was prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive
Suspect arrested for Dec. 17 killing in Toombs County

Latest News

A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Fire evacuees return to find destroyed homes in the Denver suburbs on Saturday.
Fire evacuees return to find homes burned
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
The COVID-19 case surge is altering daily life across the U.S. Things will likely get worse,...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spike