First Alert: Strong cold front bring in Sunday storm chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the lower 80s this afternoon away from the coast!

Sea fog along the beaches has assisted in holding temperatures down in the 60s this afternoon. The fog is lifting with mostly clear skies overnight. For inland communities, it’ll be a mild evening with temperatures in the 70s ahead of sunset and 60s for the rest of the night. There will also be a bit of a breeze around out of the southwest at about 10 miles per hour.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 9.0′ 7:26AM I -0.1′ 2:00PM I 7.91′ 7:41PM

A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect from 4AM Sunday to 1AM Tuesday along the Georgia and South Carolina coastline. The wind could gust up to 30 knots out of the west along with waves over 4 feet.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Temperatures start out mild with lows only dropping to the mid 60s, warmer than our typical average high for this time of the year! Spotty showers will be around in the morning, ahead of a strong cold front that moves in during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the cold front’s arrival, afternoon highs will once again top out in the lower 80s. A line of showers and storms will accompany this cold front, first moving through western communities after lunchtime.

This line of showers and storms will progress toward the coast throughout the afternoon and evening, leading to a stormier second half of the day leading into the evening in and around Savannah. Brief damaging wind and a quick spin-up tornado or two will be possible within these storms, but the overall severe weather threat is marginal. Aside from the severe threat, inland areas could see over an inch of rain, with accumulations closer to half an inch along the coast.

Rain clears out overnight into Monday as much colder air takes hold. Many of us will wake up to 40s Monday morning with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s. Tuesday morning will be even cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s! We’ll see a gradual warmup throughout the week with highs back in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Another front brings in a slight rain chance on Thursday, followed by another cool shot of air moving in Friday into this coming weekend.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

