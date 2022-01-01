Sky Cams
Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against...
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is headed to another national championship game.

Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, and the defending Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl.

The Bearcats had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff.

Alabama has won its last six semifinal games.  The Tide have missed the four-team playoff only once in the eight seasons of the CFP and have won three national titles in that span.

The national title game is Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

