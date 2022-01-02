Sky Cams
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter Lauren were shot and killed when they were mistaken for a deer while out with two other hunters.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLETON CO, S.C. (WCSC) - New Year’s Day marks one year since state officials say a father and his daughter were killed in a hunting accident in Colleton County.

The accident happened in a wooded area on Barracada Road near Walterboro.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter Lauren were shot and killed when they were mistaken for a deer while out with two other hunters.

In connection with their deaths, officials with SCDNR say Sean Peterson was charged with two counts of negligent use of a firearm while engaged in hunting resulting in death.

Dana Drawdy is a family member of Kim and Lauren. Drawdy says a year later, it’s still painful to think about losing them both.

She also says her family is still seeking justice for what happened that day.

“I feel like the court system did not get enough justice out of them,” Drawdy says. “They charged them with the wrong thing. You don’t accidentally shoot somebody. My niece was only 9 years old. She went too soon. It was not her time to go.”

We reached out to Peterson’s attorney for comment and are awaiting a response.

The Colleton County School District says Lauren was a student at Cottageville Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

