Hundreds come out to take the 2022 Tybee Polar Plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For some, ringing in the new year means splashing into the cold water! Hundreds of people came out to Tybee Saturday afternoon for the annual New Year’s Day Polar Plunge.

The polar plunge on the island is a very popular tradition that some people have participated in for more than 10 years.

People of all ages showed up, some in funny costumes, to celebrate the start of a new year.

This event is a huge fundraiser for the Tybee Post Theater and this year, because of the pandemic, it was still a bit different than in pre-pandemic times.

The theater decided to just allow people to plunge from anywhere they like instead of holding an organized event at the pier. BUT most people still chose the pier as their plunge spot!

Some say taking the plunge symbolizes being out with the old and in with the new.

Others say they just love getting to dress up and have fun with friends and family.

“It gives you a whole new refreshing year to start with. It wipes away all the bad stuff and you get to start over. It’s a cleansing of the soul,” said Shelia Barry and Sandra Tribbett, who took the plunge.

“Started out doing this dressed in a giant pink bunny outfit, then I did Elf for about seven years and it was time to switch it up a little bit,” said Steve Meersman, who also took the plunge.

If you didn’t take the plunge, but you’d still like to support the Tybee Post Theater in their fundraising efforts they will be selling polar plunge shirts at the theater all month.

