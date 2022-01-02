Memorial Health welcomes first baby of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What better way to start the new year than with newborns?

The first baby born at Memorial Health University Medical Center arrived just minutes after the ball dropped.

Arianna Miracle Green was born at 12:24 am weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Her parents said Arianna was a “miracle baby” after pregnancy complications.

“It actually feels amazing...wonderful, wonderful. I really can’t complain especially with it being a new year. It was just a great way to bring in the new year with another bundle of joy,” said the baby’s mother Daisy Mitchell.

The mother said their family is blessed to add another daughter to the family.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.