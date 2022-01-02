Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Memorial Health welcomes first baby of the year

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What better way to start the new year than with newborns?

The first baby born at Memorial Health University Medical Center arrived just minutes after the ball dropped.

Arianna Miracle Green was born at 12:24 am weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Her parents said Arianna was a “miracle baby” after pregnancy complications.

“It actually feels amazing...wonderful, wonderful. I really can’t complain especially with it being a new year. It was just a great way to bring in the new year with another bundle of joy,” said the baby’s mother Daisy Mitchell.

The mother said their family is blessed to add another daughter to the family.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Jeff Davis County
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Latest News

From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities