Renegade Paws Rescue hosts first pet adoption event of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year and second chance for hundreds of dogs in the Coastal Empire.

Renegade Paws Rescue hosted their first pet adoption event of the year Saturday.

Last year was tough on a lot of animal rescues and shelters. Many of them were full of dogs without enough homes.

Renegade Paws Rescue said they’re starting the new year doing what they do everyday — finding the right family for their rescues.

“Our New Year’s resolution is always the same to find safe homes for our dogs,” said Renegade Volunteer Rachel Weymouth.

Rachel Weymouth is a volunteer at Renegade Paws Rescue, a local animal shelter.

A lot of shelters were overcrowded last year, forcing rescues like Renegade to push capacity limits to make room for more animals.

“We can’t ever rescue our way out of the overpopulation problem in the south,” said Jennifer Taylor, Director of Renegade Paws Rescue.

Renegade has only been around for 2 and a half years, but the non-profit’s director Jennifer Taylor said they had a huge increase, taking in more than 700 dogs in 2021. They only had 400 in 2020.

“In Georgia, we don’t tend to have a break in puppy season so we have a lot of puppies,” Taylor said.

They still have about 174 dogs and one of them is getting adopted after Saturday’s event. That’s why the director says they need events like this.

“Change people’s perspective of what a shelter dog is. These dogs all come from shelters and some people believe they’re too broken to be fixed,” the director said.

COVID also played a part in limiting adoptions because they couldn’t have as many meet-and-greet events for people to interact with the animals, but the non profit said the community did step up in a surprising way.

“The amount of people who have stepped up to save a life and be a hero this year, I can’t even tell you how amazing that is and how amazing it is to have them in our family as a Renegade,” said Taylor.

She said the community they’ve found outside of Renegade made the difference in getting them through a tough year, and they hope that support keeps going.

“You know, if you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution call us. We’d be happy to have you join our family,” said Taylor.

The director said the main goal is really to keep pets at home so they don’t have to be rescued.

Renegade said they’re willing to help without judgement, with food, vet care, any resources owners need to keep animals at home.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.