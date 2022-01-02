Savannah Police investigate New Year’s Day shooting
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of New Year’s Day.
Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on January 1st.
Preliminary information indicates a man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The incident remains under investigation.
