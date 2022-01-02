Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigate New Year’s Day shooting

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of New Year’s Day.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on January 1st.

Preliminary information indicates a man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive
Memorial Health's "New Year baby"
Memorial Health, Beaufort Memorial welcome first babies of the new year
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina was shut down...
Single-vehicle accident shut down one lane on Talmadge Bridge
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Latest News

Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina was shut down...
Single-vehicle accident shut down one lane on Talmadge Bridge
Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Savannah Police investigates two overnight shootings
Hundreds of people ran into the water for the annual Tybee Island Polar Plunge Saturday.
Hundreds come out to take the 2022 Tybee Polar Plunge
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts first pet adoption event of the year
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts first pet adoption event of the year