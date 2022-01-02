Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigates two overnight shootings

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

Police say shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 200 block of Broughton Street on a report of an injured person.

They found an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say around the same time, officers also responded to the 100 block of Montgomery Street and found a female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

She was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents.

