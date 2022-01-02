Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Single-vehicle accident shuts down one lane on Talmadge Bridge

Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina is shut down due to...
Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina is shut down due to a single-vehicle accident.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina is shut down due to a single-vehicle accident.

According to Savannah Police, a vehicle crashed into one of the poles on the bridge and caught fire Sunday afternoon.

The lane of traffic leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina is closed while emergency crews clear the area.

Officials tell WTOC there were no reported injures from the crash.

Please avoid this area.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive
Memorial Health's "New Year baby"
Memorial Health, Beaufort Memorial welcome first babies of the new year
Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
Suspect arrested for Dec. 17 killing in Toombs County

Latest News

Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Savannah Police investigates two overnight shootings
Hundreds of people ran into the water for the annual Tybee Island Polar Plunge Saturday.
Hundreds come out to take the 2022 Tybee Polar Plunge
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts first pet adoption event of the year
Renegade Paws Rescue hosts first pet adoption event of the year
Memorial Health's "New Year baby"
Memorial Health, Beaufort Memorial welcome first babies of the new year