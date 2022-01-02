Single-vehicle accident shuts down one lane on Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina is shut down due to a single-vehicle accident.

According to Savannah Police, a vehicle crashed into one of the poles on the bridge and caught fire Sunday afternoon.

#SPDTraffic: A single-vehicle crash on the Talmadge Bridge heading into South Carolina has caused the road to be blocked at this time. Please avoid the area for the time being. pic.twitter.com/AaYbUNqmLl — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) January 2, 2022

The lane of traffic leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina is closed while emergency crews clear the area.

Officials tell WTOC there were no reported injures from the crash.

Please avoid this area.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

