Tracking Sunday’s severe weather threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A line of showers and storms will move in from the west through the evening hours. Some storms may be severe. Damaging winds up to 60mph are the main hazard but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. A Tornado Watch is in effect for some inland counties until 9pm.

Tornado Watch until 9pm for much of central Georgia including Toombs and Montgomery counties. Please have a way to receive weather alerts and be ready to take action if needed. pic.twitter.com/dXRyh10XAu — WTOC David Turley (@WtocDave) January 2, 2022

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day:

We are already seeing gusty showers moving across our western communities this afternoon, but the chance for stronger storms increases heading into the evening. Montgomery and Toombs County are both under a Tornado Watch until 9PM. The biggest threat with this line of storms will be the potential for brief damaging wind, but we can’t rule out a quick, spin-up tornado or two.

These storms will become more linear this evening and tonight, which is when our threat for severe weather increases. Make sure you have alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App! Heavy rain will also accompany these showers and storms, with some inland communities gathering over an inch of rain by sunrise.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 8:21AM I -0.6′ 2:52PM I 7.8′ 8:34PM

Rain clears out overnight into Monday as much colder air takes hold. Many of us will wake up to 40s Monday morning with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour possible! Cooler air continues to filter in throughout the day, holding our highs in the mid 50s Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be even cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s! Inland communities such as Statesboro could even drop down near freezing right before sunrise.

We’ll see a gradual warmup throughout the week with highs back in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Another front brings in a slight rain chance late Thursday into early Friday, followed by another cool shot of air filtering in Friday into Saturday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

