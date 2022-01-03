Sky Cams
Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia this month

Dunkin' is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 32,000 vouchers for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in Georgia.(Source: Dunkin')
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ this month as the chain recognizes National Blood Donor Month.

Throughout January, donors will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Peach State - while supplies last. The vouchers are not redeemable for cash.

“Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community during this time of need,” said Katie Gaston, field marketing manager, Dunkin’. “We are excited to once again team up with the American Red Cross and hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, Dunkin’ will encourage the community to stop by a donation center and roll up a sleeve to help save lives.”

The coffee chain is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 32,000 vouchers for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in Georgia.

“As the pandemic wears on into the New Year, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Cheryl Mahan, district manager, American Red Cross. “Our collaboration with Dunkin’ of Georgia allows us to thank our donors with a special gift this January and helps ensure blood products are available for patients.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (2767).

