Burton Fire responds to four storm-related calls

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As wind whipped through the Lowcountry overnight, emergency management crews say trees and power lines came down leaving thousands without power to start Monday.

Some of those incidents needed 911 response, but so far there are no major injuries reported.

“The Burton Fire District responded to four storm related calls. Last night it was routine, trees down wires down, but this morning before 7 and just after 7 a.m. we had two significant incidents,” Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

He says one of those involved a truck, which ran into low hanging power wires that had been knocked down by a tree. Something more common in the summer.

“They’re local storms that have generated locally that cause the damage, so the fact that it isn’t storm season or hurricane season it isn’t very surprising. January is a little bit different for us, this is an unusual call this time of year,” Capt. Byrne said.

