CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong winds in downtown Charleston knocked down a large scaffolding outside an apartment building in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the multi-story structure sways then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle in the 100 block of Sotille Street. Footage also showed a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse, but three parked cars were damaged when the structure fell.

Among the damaged cars was a dark-colored SUV belonging to Nicole Hurley, who works as a manager for the Merchant, a nearby apartment complex.

Hurley said the damage to her car was minimal, with a couple of dents and scratches.

“All of the sudden, there was actually a few people in there, and somebody caught it on video,” Hurley said. “That’s what kind of drew our attention to the window to begin with, and I don’t even remember. It just sounded like a loud crash.”

The contractor responsible for the scaffolding at the Foundry Point apartment complex is Anchor Restoration. A supervisor on scene said he believes the high winds pulled out the screws anchoring the scaffolding to the side of the building, causing it to fall.

Nearby residents like Alexandra Palmisano heard a thunder-like crash from their apartments.

“Just a really loud crash, and we saw the Amazon truck was toppled over with the scaffolding,” Palmisano said. “There was another car that was, unfortunately, under the wreckage, too.”

The Amazon delivery van, Hurley’s dark-colored SUV and a blue Hyundai sedan were damaged, with the sedan taking the brunt of the impact.

The Hyundai’s owner, who did not wish to speak on camera, said the car is most likely totaled, but as for Hurley, she said she will think twice about where she parks her car.

“I will definitely try to find somewhere to park before I park on the street,” Hurley said, “but I would imagine that it’s not every day a scaffolding falls on the vehicles.”

The owners of the SUV and the sedan said they will take it up with their insurance companies to help them pay for damages.

