First SC earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Just three days into the new year, the Palmetto State has reported its first earthquake in an area where seven others struck last week.

The newest quake, the first reported in the state in 2022, was reported at 5:49 a.m. near Elgin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake measured a magnitude 2.7, USGS officials said.

Date & Time Location Magnitude Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m. 3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff 3.30 Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m. 3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff 2.52 Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m. 3.7 miles ESE of Elgin 2.13 Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m. 4.3 miles SE of Elgin 1.74 Wednesday, 4:12 a.m. 3.7 miles E of Elgin 2.29 Thursday, 7:11 a.m. 3.7 miles E of Elgin 2.51 Thursday 2:11 p.m. 3.7 miles ESE of Elgin 2.41 Monday, 5:49 a.m. 3.1 miles E of Elgin 2.70

This is the eighth earthquake to be centered in the same area since last Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

