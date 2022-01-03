Sky Cams
First SC earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands

It’s the 8th quake reported in Kershaw County since last Monday
The U.S. Geological Survey says three quakes Monday in Kershaw County near Elgin registered...
The U.S. Geological Survey says three quakes Monday in Kershaw County near Elgin registered magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5 and 2.1.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Just three days into the new year, the Palmetto State has reported its first earthquake in an area where seven others struck last week.

The newest quake, the first reported in the state in 2022, was reported at 5:49 a.m. near Elgin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake measured a magnitude 2.7, USGS officials said.

Date & TimeLocationMagnitude
Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m.3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff3.30
Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m.3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff2.52
Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.13
Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m.4.3 miles SE of Elgin1.74
Wednesday, 4:12 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.29
Thursday, 7:11 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.51
Thursday 2:11 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.41
Monday, 5:49 a.m.3.1 miles E of Elgin2.70

This is the eighth earthquake to be centered in the same area since last Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

