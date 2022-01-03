Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year is off to a violent start in Savannah.

Police are investigating four shootings in one weekend.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a man was shot in the foot on W. Broughton St. Shortly after that, a woman was shot in the leg on Montgomery St. People who work near W. Broughton St. said it’s sad we’re starting a new year, with the same crime.

“We don’t want to start the year off like that,” said Matt Jones, who works at The Fitzroy.

The shootings on W. Broughton and Montgomery St. were just minutes apart, near one of the busiest tourist strips in Savannah.

Matt Jones works less than five minutes away.

“We’re coming through the pandemic and it’s been rough. I mean, it’s really been a rough year we really don’t wanna make it any rougher than that,” said Jones.

Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what appears to be a bullet hole through the window.

Loken Chand is the co-owner of Namaste Savannah, just blocks away from Sunday morning’s shooting. He had just locked up his restaurant when it happened.

“I didn’t realize what was going on,” said Chand.

Chand said it was a long day of work and he noticed crime tape and the street blocked off. He said crime in the area has not let up over the past few months. His restaurant was even vandalized this past November.

“My window got broken. Sometimes break-ins in other places and shootings almost everyday in downtown,” said Chand.

He said he’s concerned about his staff’s safety and his own, locking up the restaurant alone most nights.

“I have to check my back every time I walk outside you know because I don’t know what’s behind me,” said Chand.

Jones said the violence has to stop.

“The attack that we have on one another is not worth it. Once you know peace, once you get to know peace then you will deviate from knowing anything else,” said Jones.

Jones also said Broughton is the heartbeat of the city and peace is something everyone should live by.

“Leave them guns and all that violence somewhere else, not here,” said Jones.

The other two shootings over the weekend include one on the 200 block of Texas Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said one man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The other shooting occurred Friday night, around 11:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Emerald Drive. Police said two people were injured in that incident.

SPD said none of the victims from this weekend’s shootings are in critical condition, but a business owner who didn’t want to go on-camera, said crime has gotten so bad downtown, they installed a new security system with a panic button.

Several business owners in the area said it would give them peace of mind if there were more officers patrolling the area.

