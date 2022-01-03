Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.(Nic Coury | AP Photo/Nic Coury)
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — After an extended holiday break, the jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will get back to work Monday.

The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

When they were still unable to reach a verdict by the middle of last week, the jurors were given Thursday off before an already scheduled court holiday on Friday. They hadn’t provided any inkling where they stood in their deliberations last week after sending two notes to the federal judge presiding over the case the previous week.

No reason was given for pausing the deliberations earlier than expected last week. The jury so far has spent a total of roughly 40 hours across six days discussing the charges against Holmes, a tarnished technology star facing up to 20 years in prison if she is found guilty.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

Before those problems were exposed in 2015 and 2016 by stories in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit, Holmes briefly realized her aspirations for fame and fortune while raising more than $900 million from a list of renowned investors that included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, software mogul Larry Ellison and the Walton family behind Walmart.

At Theranos’ height, Holmes had amassed a fortune of $4.5 billion on paper and was being lionized as a visionary on cover stories in business magazines.

The jury will now spend its seventh day trying to decide if she was a crook.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina was shut down...
Single-vehicle accident shut down one lane on Talmadge Bridge
Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Savannah Police investigates two overnight shootings
Memorial Health's "New Year baby"
Memorial Health, Beaufort Memorial welcome first babies of the new year
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigate New Year’s Day shooting
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive

Latest News

A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
The U.S. Geological Survey says three quakes Monday in Kershaw County near Elgin registered...
First SC earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid of Nev., left, walks through the halls before a Senate...
Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. A documentary...
Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17