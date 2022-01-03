MONDAY | Howling winds usher much-colder air into the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Storms have moved out of the area and the risk of severe weather ended early this morning. Behind storms, winds are howling.

Plan on winds, occasionally, gusting between 40 and 50 MPH through the morning as temperatures tumble through the 50s and into the 40s. While not as gusty, it’ll remain breezy through the afternoon before winds become much calmer this evening and tonight. Spotty power outages are possible through the morning commute. If you encounter blinking signals at an intersection, treat it like a three or four-way stop.

You’ll want to dress in layers out the door this morning!

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature struggles to warm back into the low and mid-50s by mid-afternoon. Clouds may thicken up a bit this afternoon and a few sprinkles are possible; mainly north of I-16 and across the Lowcountry.

Clearer, calmer weather filters in this evening. Some may wake up to frost Tuesday morning. Temperatures dip into the mid and upper 30s around the city of Savannah; inland from the immediate coastline Tuesday morning. Temperatures may cool into the lower 30s in a few communities well west of I-95.

A gradual warming trend takes-hold through the middle of the week.

The next cold front approaches late Thursday and early Friday. A couple showers are possible along the front, followed by the return of colder air. Once again, some frost is likely Saturday morning followed by another warm-up... and eventual cool-down heading into next week.

