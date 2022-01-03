Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud

Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud
Motion hearing held for 6 former administrators accused of financial aid fraud
By James Giles
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six people from three states, including Georgia and Alabama, are accused of defrauding $12 million over the course of eight years.

Six former administrators, for the now-closed Columbus campus for Apex School of Theology, are accused of recruiting fake students to the school and stealing financial aid.

Prosecutors say the students were promised they would not have to do any work but had to split ‘free money’ from federal grants and loans with the former employees - Sandra Anderson, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, all of Columbus; Kristina Parker, of Stone Mountain; Erica Montgomery, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama; and Dorothy Webb, of Las Vegas.

Monday in Columbus a judge heard a motion in the case.

Defense attorneys for the six are asking the judge to make prosecutors turn over notes from meetings with witnesses that they believe they did not already give them. Something they are alleging they should have already known to do.

The judge did not rule on the motion yet and will review the arguments made in the court for a hearing that will be set for a later date.

There is a separate deadline for discovery, where evidence has to be shared by February 15.

It was initially at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: High winds cause widespread power outages across Ga., S.C.
Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what...
Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings
Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident

Latest News

Health officials urge caution as students return from holiday break
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building
File photo
Ga., S.C. gas prices keep going in different directions