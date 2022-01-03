OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Extreme weather has caused widespread power outages Monday morning.

Strong winds have brought down trees and tree limbs and knocked out power to thousands of Georgia Power customers in the WTOC Viewing Area, especially in Chatham and Effingham counties. These strong winds are expected through the morning into early afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday until noon.

GUSTY MORNING | Sustained winds between 25 and 35 MPH; gusts 40-50 MPH are in the forecast through the rest of the morning. A *Wind Advisory* is in effect. Prepare for spotty power outages; plan extra time into your morning commute. #gawx #scwx pic.twitter.com/ccxqJmKwbR — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 3, 2022

HOUR-BY-HOUR WIND | Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH continue through mid-morning, followed by a gradual lessening of the wind heading into the noon-hour. Winds will be noticeably lighter this afternoon, but still breezy. Winds may gust to 50 MPH, or so, through 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/0CibKcNAk2 — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 3, 2022

View the Georgia Power outage map here for outages are estimated restoration times. For South Carolina residents, view the Palmetto Electric outage map here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.