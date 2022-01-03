OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Extreme weather has caused widespread power outages Monday morning.
Strong winds have brought down trees and tree limbs and knocked out power to thousands of Georgia Power customers in the WTOC Viewing Area, especially in Chatham and Effingham counties. These strong winds are expected through the morning into early afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday until noon.
View the Georgia Power outage map here for outages are estimated restoration times. For South Carolina residents, view the Palmetto Electric outage map here.
