Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area

Georgia Power crews
Georgia Power crews
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Extreme weather has caused widespread power outages Monday morning.

Strong winds have brought down trees and tree limbs and knocked out power to thousands of Georgia Power customers in the WTOC Viewing Area, especially in Chatham and Effingham counties. These strong winds are expected through the morning into early afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday until noon.

View the Georgia Power outage map here for outages are estimated restoration times. For South Carolina residents, view the Palmetto Electric outage map here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina was shut down...
Single-vehicle accident shut down one lane on Talmadge Bridge
Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Savannah Police investigates two overnight shootings
Memorial Health's "New Year baby"
Memorial Health, Beaufort Memorial welcome first babies of the new year
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigate New Year’s Day shooting
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
2 injured after shooting on Emerald Drive

Latest News

Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what...
Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police investigate New Year’s Day shooting
Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina was shut down...
Single-vehicle accident shut down one lane on Talmadge Bridge