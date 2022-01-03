Savannah doctor discusses FDA’s COVID booster recommendation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - News of the COVID-19 booster expansion to kids as young as 12 was welcomed news to doctors in Savannah, especially as school gets ready to get back in session after the holiday break.

The FDA’s recommendation to approve the Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12 was an expected announcement, according to Dr. Stephen Thacker, associate chief medical officer at Memorial Health. He anticipates the CDC will follow up with their approval sometime this week.

“We’ve proven both the effectiveness and safety of these boosters and have really learned a lot in these short weeks with the Omicron variant how important it is to have had a booster if you’re more than five months out from when the series was done,” Dr. Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker says he anticipates this latest surge will be in the conversation for the next six weeks or so, and that he expects the case count to continue rising after the holidays.

“I’m optimistic though that we won’t have the same scale of problem...just the tremendous amount of people needing to be admitted with COVID-19. Again, because of the effectiveness of our vaccines and some of the protection that natural infection provides some members of our community,” Dr. Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker strongly urged people to stay away from the emergency room who just want to get a COVID test, to avoid clogging up ER resources.

