Tybee Island leaders share goals for 2022

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island leaders say they’re eager to hit the ground running in 2022.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says in 2021, she and the other city leaders learned the importance of listening. She says by listening, the city can accomplish their big ticket items for the new year.

Mayor Sessions says there are several projects they hope to finish in 2022 like the ship wake study on the north end. Other projects might take more time but are of high priority.

“We’re going to continue addressing the short-term vacation rental issue and really looking at it trying to make sure that we’re not going overboard,” Mayor Sessions said.

Other plans for the island include moving forward with infrastructure improvements, like new piping and road resurfacing, and building stronger relationships with all of the island’s partners, like the DNR and the ports.

“Our strategic planning workshops, our budget workshops, those are the most important things that this council will do this year as we look at our infrastructure money and our capital improvement funds,” the mayor said.

New ideas are also on the table, like grant money to help the island’s restaurants do away with things like single-use plastics.

“It does cost more to make sure that you have sustainable products. One of the things I would like for our main street program to do is look at grants that may be able to offer some relief financially,” Mayor Sessions said.

But Mayor Sessions says none of this would be possible without the hard work of the council.

Newly-elected councilman Brian West and re-elected council members Michael Hosti and Monty Parks are now sworn in, and say they’re ready to get to work.

“I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, I can bring some fresh ideas and maybe some things that have been thought of before but never tried,” West said.

“There’s always a different dynamic whenever another person comes in with new ideas, new thoughts,” Mayor Sessions said.

West says everything he wants to do will be in the best interest of what makes Tybee, Tybee.

“I want positive experiences for our residents who live here. I want our businesses to do well,” West said.

Mayor Sessions says she’s also excited that the city is in a good place now with several new hires including a fire chief, an assistant fire chief and a new main street director.

