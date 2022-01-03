Warm weather brings business to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island saw big crowds over the holiday season, especially on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day because of the great weather.

Tybee business owners say they never really know what to expect during the off-season. They say if the weather is good, business is good and vice versa. Well, with a few days of nearly 80 degree weather, North Beach Bar and Grill was busy.

Kathryn Williams, co-owner of North Beach Bar and Grill says every year around the holidays they get busy, but this year the customers were funneling in. While the pandemic is still having an impact on the industry, Williams says even this holiday season was better than in pre-pandemic times.

Williams says over the last few weeks the restaurant brought in $2,000 to $3,000 more a day compared to any other year. She says the city’s free parking and warm weather played a big role in their success.

“This holiday season has been one of our best-ever. The crowds! The people were here. We had waitlists every day and that doesn’t usually happy in December or January, so we were loving it,” Williams said.

Williams says on New Year’s Day this parking lot was full and since then she’s seen a big drop in the crowds, but this is to be expected. She says by March it’ll be hustling and bustling with people again.

