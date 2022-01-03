What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Well, it’s officially 2022.

As the calendar changed over the weekend many people began making plans to do some changing of their own.

We first met Savannah resident Virgil Coleman who doesn’t typically make a New Year’s Resolution but this year, “my New Year’s Resolution is to work on my health.”

For some that means working out, for others, like Keaton Breeding, it means cutting things out.

“Drink less caffeine, because I have a bad problem with caffeine. I drink a lot of Celsius and coffee, like, a lot.”

Setting goals for yourself, or others.

“I want my baby brother to learn how to talk,” said 9-year-old Eden Keinan.

Even those who don’t do resolutions, like Diana Breneiser, still have things they’d like to see in 2022.

“Less divisiveness in society.”

Finding ways to bring people together.

“I think I’m going to do a little more hugging man,” said Wieger Kopp.

Or enjoying a chance to get away.

“Our children are all in college, so we are, my husband and I are, going to travel somewhere every month,” said Kelley Breeding.

But no matter what changes you have planned for yourself this year, perhaps the best advice to simply enjoy what you already have.

“Take the time, take some time. Notice everybody, love everybody, that’s it,” said Chris Dolach.

