Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

WTOC spoke with people visiting Forsyth Park about their 2022 resolutions
New Year's Resolutions
New Year's Resolutions(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Well, it’s officially 2022.

As the calendar changed over the weekend many people began making plans to do some changing of their own.

We first met Savannah resident Virgil Coleman who doesn’t typically make a New Year’s Resolution but this year, “my New Year’s Resolution is to work on my health.”

For some that means working out, for others, like Keaton Breeding, it means cutting things out.

“Drink less caffeine, because I have a bad problem with caffeine. I drink a lot of Celsius and coffee, like, a lot.”

Setting goals for yourself, or others.

“I want my baby brother to learn how to talk,” said 9-year-old Eden Keinan.

Even those who don’t do resolutions, like Diana Breneiser, still have things they’d like to see in 2022.

“Less divisiveness in society.”

Finding ways to bring people together.

“I think I’m going to do a little more hugging man,” said Wieger Kopp.

Or enjoying a chance to get away.

“Our children are all in college, so we are, my husband and I are, going to travel somewhere every month,” said Kelley Breeding.

But no matter what changes you have planned for yourself this year, perhaps the best advice to simply enjoy what you already have.

“Take the time, take some time. Notice everybody, love everybody, that’s it,” said Chris Dolach.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: High winds cause widespread power outages across Ga., S.C.
Traffic on the Talmadge Bridge leaving Savannah heading into South Carolina was shut down...
Single-vehicle accident shut down one lane on Talmadge Bridge
Savannah Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.
Savannah Police investigates two overnight shootings
Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what...
Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings

Latest News

Plant Riverside District takes bigger role in Savannah’s riverfront New Year’s festivities
Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Firework stores in South Carolina busy ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Tybee Island Fire Department discusses firework safety ahead of New Year’s celebrations
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island
New Year’s Eve fireworks show returns to Tybee Island