Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

8 people rescued Sunday night from stalled elevator in downtown Atlanta hotel

(CBS 46)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Eight people were trapped for hours inside an elevator on Sunday night at a downtown Atlanta hotel.

It happened at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel on Peachtree Street. The Atlanta Fire Department says they received a call at approximately 5:44 p.m. from a person who said they were stuck, but didn’t know which floor. Another caller told 911 that they were stuck on the 14th floor.

The first unit arrived on scene at 5:46 p.m. and discovered the elevator was stuck behind a blind shaft on the 27th floor. They tried resetting the elevator, but it did not work. An elevator technician arrived on the scene, but was also unable to rectify the issue.

More firefighters and chiefs arrived on scene and firefighters rode another elevator down to the stalled elevator and opened a hatch. A short ladder was placed inside the elevator and the firefighters began helping the occupants out of the elevator two at a time.

The occupants were transferred to the roof of the working elevator car, which took them to the 45th floor where they were able to get off.

The first two individuals were extricated at approximately 8:48 p.m. and the last two were extricated at 9:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported and it is not known what caused the elevator to malfunction.

Copyright 2022 WGCL-TV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: High winds cause widespread power outages across Ga., S.C.
Right on the corner of W. Broughton and Barnard St. is shattered glass at Chase Bank and what...
Violent start to the new year in Savannah, four weekend shootings
Georgia Power crews
OUTAGE MAP: Thousands waking up without power across the WTOC Viewing Area
Development proposed for old Johnny Harris restaurant site
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter...
Family still mourning father, daughter killed in Colleton Co. hunting accident

Latest News

A Bryan County family and their home were saved from a fire early Tuesday morning thanks to the...
Passerby alerts family to burning home in Bryan Co.
Health officials urge caution as students return from holiday break
Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million after no one wins
A scaffolding collapsed Monday during high winds outside a Sotille Street apartment building.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building