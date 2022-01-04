Another big year for Canady’s Coats for Kids drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After weeks of collecting donations the Canady’s Coats for Kids Drive came to a close last night and Tuesday, they stopped by WTOC to pick them all up.

“This is the second year of Canady’s Coats for Kids and it’s going tremendous,” said Fred Canady of Canady’s Heating, Air & Plumbing. “Looks like we have about twice as many as we did last year, tremendous turnout!”

Big step towards hitting a big goal.

“We got around a thousand coats last year. This year we have a big goal. We don’t have a total count on the coats we have right now but we’re hoping we’re going to hit that goal,” said Canady.

Of course, they set such a big goal for a good reason.

“There’s kids in need not only in Savannah but in our outlying areas, if you talk to a teacher you’ll find out. I think it just means a lot to these kids; it could be the only Christmas gift they get,” Canady says.

A gift that wouldn’t be possible without your help.

“What’s really cool is seeing people from all walks of life, not one group or another, but everybody reach out and give.”

As they shut the doors on this year’s drive, they begin planning for next year.

“Already have big plans for year number three. We want to make it easier for people to give. Give online and have them shipped to Canady’s or other agencies,” Fred said.

Once collected all the coats will be taken to the United Way of the Coastal Empire to be given out to kids in need right here in our community.

