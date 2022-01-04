Check donation made to local sheriff’s offices by motorcycle clubs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation all for a great cause.

Two motorcycle clubs presented a $6,000 check to three different local sheriff’s. The money will go towards Georgia Sheriff’s Association Youth Homes.

We spoke with the Bulloch County Sheriff about what this donation means for the community.

“These kids, they come from a broken home that’s not of their choice. They got things going on right in their life, maybe mom and dad is not and they have to be pulled out of it. So we’re proud to have these funds so graciously given to us to make things happen towards kids that are given a chance to finish elementary school, high school, going to college become a doctor, a lawyer or working in a factory, becoming a law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Noel Brown.

The money from the check was raised during the 31st annual Toy Run in Savannah.

